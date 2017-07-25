DPS Releases Texas Gang Threat Assessment

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today released the Texas Gang Threat Assessment, which was developed to provide a broad overview and update of gang activity in Texas.

“This report provides an overview of gangs operating in Texas, which gives law enforcement important information to help protect our communities from these violent organizations,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Gangs and their associates remain a significant threat to public safety in our state, not only because of their penchant for violence and criminal activity, but also their relationships with other criminal organizations, such as Mexican cartels.”

The Texas Gang Threat Assessment is based on the collaboration between multiple law enforcement and criminal justice agencies across the state and nation, whose contributions were essential in creating this comprehensive overview of gang activity in Texas.

This assessment details the state’s systematic approach to evaluating and classifying gangs in order to identify which organizations represent the most substantial threat. The report reveals that there are as many as 100,000 gang members across the state.

To view the full Texas Gang Threat Assessment, please visit the DPS website.