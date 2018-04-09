DPS Sting Operation Leads to Felony Arrests

HOUSTON – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents conducted an operation at Bush Intercontinental Airport March 21 leading to the arrest of an alleged gang member and the seizure of eight counterfeit Texas driver licenses, counterfeit U.S. currency, drugs, a pistol, stolen personal checks, and numerous debit and credit cards.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., DPS Special Agents saw Bryant Kelly Buccholtz, 27, of Houston, arrive at a parcel shipping store and take possession of a package containing the counterfeit driver licenses and return to his vehicle. Buccholtz, who attempted to flee on foot, and the driver of the vehicle – 29-year-old Katherine Marinichev, of Houston, were apprehended by Special Agents and Troopers.

After the arrests, investigators discovered heroin, methamphetamine, Adderall, Xanax, marijuana, a semi-automatic 9mm handgun, stolen personal checks, numerous debit and credit cards, and a small amount of counterfeit U.S. currency.

Buccholtz was arrested for forgery, drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and evading arrest with a prior conviction. Marinichev was arrested for drug possession. Both were transported to the Harris County Jail on their respective charges.

This investigation is ongoing and further details are not available for release at this time.