DPS Traffic Stop in Montgomery County Leads to Drug Seizure

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) arrested a Harris County man on multiple felony drug charges, a weapons charge, and evading arrest after a Wednesday evening traffic stop on I-45 in Montgomery County.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a northbound 2009 Honda passenger vehicle for a traffic violation near Conroe. During the stop, the Trooper searched the vehicle discovering over 88 grams of ecstasy, more than a pound of marijuana, about four grams of cocaine, a .45 caliber pistol, and several small plastic bags (believed to be used for packaging the illegal drugs found in the vehicle).

The driver, Hyjji Jenard Thomas, 25, of Houston, fled from the traffic stop on foot, but was apprehended a short time later after DPS Troopers and Conroe Police Department Officers located him nearby. Thomas was arrested on two first degree felony drug charges, felony possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and evading arrest; he transported to the Montgomery County jail.

This investigation remains ongoing and further details are not available for release.

###