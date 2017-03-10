DPS Urges Drivers to Practice Safety During Spring Break

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding Texans that Spring Break represents a break from school and work – but not safety. In expectation of increased highway traffic, the department is urging drivers to obey all traffic laws and use extra caution when driving during the weeks of Spring Break.

“DPS is calling on all drivers to do their part to keep Texas roadways safe for travelers during the busy spring vacation season,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By always driving sober, obeying traffic laws and keeping your attention on the road, Texans can decrease their chances of being involved in a life-threatening situation or crash.”

In addition, DPS Troopers and local law enforcement in the coastal areas of Texas will be enhancing enforcement efforts during Spring Break, watching for speeders, drunk drivers and seat-belt violators.

DPS offers the following tips for safe travel during the Spring Break holiday:

Slow down – especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.

Eliminate distractions while driving, including the usage of mobile devices.

Buckle up everyone in the vehicle – it’s the law.

Don’t drive fatigued, and allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.

Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained before your trip begins.

Slow down or move over for tow trucks, as well as police, fire, EMS and Texas Department of Transportation vehicles stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated – it’s the law. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.

U.S. citizens traveling abroad should always check the U.S. Department of State website for the latest security information related to their travel destination. Those traveling out of the country can also register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program by visiting http://travel.state.gov/content/passports/english/country.html.