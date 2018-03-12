DPS Warns Texas Drivers of Private Non-Governmental Websites

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding Texans that there are only two official websites for conducting Texas driver license/identification card/driver record transactions: www.texas.gov and www.dps.texas.gov. To prevent fraudulent use of your personal information and to avoid paying unnecessary fees, only conduct transactions on these two websites.

While many unofficial websites actually include a disclaimer that they are not in fact an official government website, these private non-governmental sites can still be extremely deceptive to customers and provide inaccurate information and charge unnecessary fees.

Customers seeking to conduct online driver license/identification (ID) card/driver record transactions are advised to type www.texas.gov or www.dps.texas.gov directly into the URL address line to ensure they are visiting an official website (using a search engine can easily lead customers to a private non-governmental website).

The following fees listed at www.texas.gov are the only fees a customer should be charged; any other fee amount would be an indication of an unauthorized website:

Renewal of driver license (with or without changing address): $25

Renewal of ID (with or without changing address): $16

Renewal of driver license with motorcycle (with or without changing address): $33

Change of address only for driver license or ID: $11

If a customer believes they have encountered a fraudulent website, they should contact the Texas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-621-0508.

### (HQ 2018-023)