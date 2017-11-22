DRCS CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING

The DRCs will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving they will re-open on Saturday, November 25th at normal business hours.

There are two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) open in Montgomery County. These DRCs are staffed with FEMA representatives that can aid you in understanding the process. If you have any questions and need assistance in appealing or applying for FEMA programs go to one of these locations to speak with someone in person.

The following Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) are open in Montgomery County:

East Montgomery County Court House (Old Courtroom)

21130 Hwy 59

New Caney, TX 77357

Monday-Saturday 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

• Old Conroe Police Department Building

700 Old Montgomery Rd. Conroe, TX 77301

Monday – Saturday 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM Sunday 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

• CLOSED:

o Tullis Library location is closed and relocated to East Montgomery County Court House as shown above.

o West Montgomery County Development Center in Magnolia, TX

Continue to monitor www.mctxoem.org for updated and new information.

###