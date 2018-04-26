DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION HEADS 15th PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK-;Locations in Montgomery and Walker Counties

[Houston,TX] – On Saturday, April 28 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 15th opportunity in 7 years to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

LOCATIONS IN MONTGOMERY AND WALKER COUNTIES:

Conroe Police Department – 2300 Plantation Drive, Conroe, Texas 77303

Montgomery Co. Constable’s Office Pct.1 – 115 Business Park Drive, Willis, Texas

Montgomery Co. Constable’s Office Pct.1-Courthouse Annex,19380 Hwy.105 West Ste.507, Montgomery, TX

Montgomery County Precinct 4 – County Annex Building, 21130 US Hwy 59, New Caney, Texas

Montgomery County ISD Police Department – 22825 Highway 105 W, Montgomery, Texas 77356

Repsol Services Company- 2455 Technology Forest Blvd., The Woodlands, Texas 77381

Shenandoah City Hall – 29955 IH-45 North, Shenandoah, Texas 77381

Huntsville High School – 515 FM 2821, Huntsville, Texas 77320