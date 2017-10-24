DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION HEADS FOURTEENTH PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE-BACK OCTOBER 28TH

Houston, TX – On Saturday, October 28 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 14th opportunity in seven years to participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back. The program helps prevent prescription drug abuse, opioid abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last April Americans turned in 450 tons (900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds—more than 4,050 tons—of pills.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards. The DEA, along with community partners will set up collection sites at the following locations:

Baytown Police Department – 3200 N. Main, Baytown, Texas 77521

Bellaire City Hall – 7008 S. Rice, Bellaire, Texas 77401

Brenham Police Department – 1800 Longwood Drive, Brenham, Texas 77833

Church of Champions – 12922 Cutten Road, Houston, Texas 77066

Conroe Police Department – 2300 Plantation Drive, Conroe, Texas 77303

Cyfair Volunteer Fire Department, Station 11 – 18134 West Road, Cypress, Texas 77433

Deer Park Police Department – 2911 Center Street, Deer Park, Texas 77536

Dickinson Police Department – 4000 Liggio, Dickinson, Texas 77539

El Campo Police Department – 303 E. Jackson, El Campo, Texas 77437

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office – Gus George Academy – 1521 Eugene Heimann Cr, Richmond, Texas 77469

Fort Bend ISD Administration Building – 16431 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas 77479

Fulshear Police Department – 29370 McKinnon Road, Fulshear, Texas 77441

Harris County Constable, Precinct 8 – 16602 Diana Lane, Houston, Texas 77062

Harris County Courthouse Annex – 10851 Scarsdale Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77089

Harris County Household Hazardous Collection Facility – 6900 Hahl Road, Houston, Texas 77040

Harris County Sheriff’s Office – 23828 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, Texas 77375

Harris County Sheriff’s Office – 5202 Aldine Mail Route, Houston, Texas 77039

Hope Lutheran Church – 1804 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood, Texas 77546

Houston Community College/Coalition of Substance Abuse – 1010 W. Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, Texas 77043

Houston Police Department – Clear Lake Station, 2855 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, Texas 77058

Houston Police Department – North Station, 9455 W. Montgomery Rd, Houston, Texas 77088

Houston Police Department – South Central Station, 2202 St. Emanuel St, Houston, Texas 77003

Houston Police Department – South Gessner, 8605 Westplace Dr, Houston, Texas 77071

Houston Police Department – Westside Command, 3203 S. Dairy Ashford, Houston, Texas 77082

Huntsville High School – 515 FM 2821, Huntsville, Texas 77320

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office – 115 West Main St, Edna, Texas 77957

Jersey Village Police Department – 16401 Lakeview Drive, Jersey Village, Texas 77040

Katy ISD Law Enforcement Center – 20370 Franz Rd, Katy, Texas 77449

Kemah City Hall – 1401 Texas 146, Kemah, Texas 77565

Klein ISD Police Department – 7407 Louetta Rd, Spring, Texas 77379

League City Police Department Public Safety Building- 555 W. Walker St., League City, Texas 77573

Lufkin Police Department – 300 East Shepherd Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901

Manvel Police Department – 6615 N. Masters (CR 1128), Manvel, Texas 77578

Metro Park N Ride, 3210 W. Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood, Texas 77345

Missouri City Police Department – 3849 Cartwright Road, Missouri City, Texas 77459

Montgomery County Precinct 4 – County Annex Building, 21130 US Hwy 59, New Caney, Texas 77357

Montgomery High School – 22825 Highway 105 W, Montgomery, Texas 77356

Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office – 2306 Douglass Highway, Nacogdoches, Texas 75964

Reflective Bay Park @ Shadow Creek – 12115 S. Clear Lake Loop, Pearland, Texas 77581

Richwood Police Department – 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd, Richwood, Texas 77531

Sealy Police Department – 1320 Rexville Road, Sealy, Texas 77474

Shenandoah City Hall – 29955 IH-45 North, Shenandoah, Texas 77381

Spring ISD Police Department – 210 N. Forest Blvd, Houston, Texas 77090

Stella Roberts Recycling Center – 5800 Magnolia, Pearland, Texas 77584

Taylor Lake Village City Hall – 500 Kirby Road, Taylor Lake Village, Texas 77589

The Summit -1838 E. Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, Texas 77503

The Woodlands Township – 2801 Technology Forest Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas 77381(front parking lot)

Victoria County Sheriff’s Office – 101 N. Glass St, Victoria, Texas 77901

Webster Fire Station – 18300 Highway 3, Webster, Texas 77598

West University Public Works – 3800 Milton, West University, Texas 77005

Collection sites across the nation can be found by going to www.dea.gov. This site is continuously updated with new take-back locations.