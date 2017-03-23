Drug Trafficking Investigation Leads to Several Arrests

Houston – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) along with the Houston Police Department Gang Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration today arrested 10 suspects as part of a long-term drug trafficking investigation in Harris and Fort Bend Counties. The Fort Bend and Harris County District Attorney’s offices offered their assistance with these cases.

The multi-agency investigation started in September 2016 and was led by DPS Criminal Investigations Division. On March 6, a Fort Bend grand jury returned 21 felony indictments for engaging in organized criminal activity, delivery of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). The arrests early Thursday morning occurred throughout Fort Bend and Harris Counties.

Those arrested have been identified as: