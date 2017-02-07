DWI Arrests in South Montgomery County During Super Bowl Weekend

During the week of January 30, 2017 and February 5, 2017 the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office engaged in a multi-unit DWI enforcement initiative to impact offenders operating motor vehicles in southern Montgomery County. The effort culminated in 12 arrests with 3 of those being repeat offenders and 1 was charged with Felony DWI.

“It is paramount that we show our community that we are out there during these times to do our part in making sure that everyone is able to arrive to their destination safely while still being able to enjoy all the festivities.” Stated Constable Ryan Gable