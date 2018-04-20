EARLY VOTING BEGINS APRIL 23RD FOR THE MAY FIFTH JOINT ELECTION IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY
by Beth O'Brien | Apr 20, 2018 | Local News
Montgomery County
Early Voting Polling Location(s)
Any qualified Montgomery County registered voter may vote at any one of the following locations during the early voting period for the Election.
|
|
|May 5, 2018 Joint Election
Main and Branch Early Voting Polling Places *
|Monday, April 23 – Saturday, April 28
|8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
|Monday, April 30 – Tuesday, May 1
|7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
|
|
|MAP/Photo/Directions
|Polling Location
|Physical Address
|Location in Building
|Get All Information
|? North Montgomery County Community Center
|600 Gerald Street Willis 77378
|102/103 Community Room
|Get All Information
|? Lone Star Community Center
(Not the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe)
|2500 Lone Star Parkway Montgomery 77356
|103/104 Community Room
|Get All Information
|? Magnolia Community Building
|422 Melton Street Magnolia 77354
|Main Room
|Get All Information
|? East County Courthouse Annex
|21130 Highway 59 South New Caney 77357
|Community Room
|Get All Information
|? South County Community Building
|2235 Lake Robbins Drive The Woodlands 77380
|Room 102
|Get All Information
|? Lee G. Alworth Building (Montgomery County Administration Annex)
|207 W Phillips Street Conroe 77301
|First Floor
|Limited Ballots, Special Forms of Early Voting, and Ballot by Mail ONLY at Election Central
|Get All Information
|? Election Central
|9159 Airport Road Conroe 77303
|
|
|
|Temporary Branch Early Voting Polling Place(s)
|Friday, April 27 – Saturday, April 28
|8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
|
|
|MAP/Photo/Directions
|Polling Location
|Physical Address
|Location in Building
|Get All Information
|?New Caney High School
New Location
|21650 Loop 494 New Caney 77357
|Library
|* For the following elections Early Voting is being conducted at the East County Courthouse Annex only:
- New Caney ISD – voters registered in Harris County (voters registered in
Montgomery County may vote at any Montgomery County Early Voting location)