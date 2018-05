EARLY VOTING CONTINUES THROUGH MAY 18TH FOR THE MAY 22ND RUNOFF ELECTION-KSTAR INTERVIEWED THE CANDIDATES IN THE RUNOFF ELECTION IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY

KSTAR Interviewed the Runoff Candidates back in January. Here are those interviews: Precinct Two Commissioner Charlie Riley [Incumbent] http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/1-9-CHARLIE-RILEY.mp3 Greg Parker http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/1-10-GREG-PARKER.mp3 Precinct Four Commissioner Jim Clark [Incumbent] http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/1-10-COMMISSIONER-JIM-CLARK.mp3 Judge James Metts http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/1-11-judge-metts.mp3