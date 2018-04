EARLY VOTING FOR THE MAY 5TH JOINT ELECTION IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY BEGINS APRIL 23RD-KSTAR INTERVIEWED THE CONROE CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES

To listen to the interviews, click on the links below: Council Place Four: Annie Jefferson Burnett http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/4-19-ANNIE-BURNETT-FOR-CITY-COUNCIL.mp3 Mark Frank http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/4-18-MARK-FRANK-CITY-COUNCIL.mp3 Raymond McDonald http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/4-17-RAYMOND-MCDONALD-CONROE-COUNCIL.mp3 Council Place Five: Carl White http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/4-19-CARL-WHITE-CITY-COUNCIL.mp3 Jody Czajkoski http://www.kstarcountry.com/site/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/4-18-JODY-FOR-CITY-COUNCIL.mp3