Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Early voting for November 7th Election Begins Monday, October 23rd

by | Oct 19, 2017 | Local News

Sample ballots:

www.montgomeryvotes.org

 

Montgomery County 
Early Voting Polling Locations

 

Any qualified Montgomery County registered voter may vote at any one of the following locations
during the early voting period for the Election.
You can search our Voter Registration Database to see if you are eligible and to view your precinct, Sample Ballot, and elected officials.
If you feel this is in error, please feel free to call Election Central at 936.539.7843.
 

November 7, 2017 Joint Election 
Early Voting Dates and Times
Monday, October 23 – Saturday, October 28 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Monday, October 30 – Wednesday, November 1 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Thursday, November 2 – Friday, November 3 7:00 am – 7:00 pm
Acrobat Reader required.
 getadobe
MAP/Photo/Directions Polling Location Physical Address City and Zip Location in Building
Get All Information
 North Montgomery County Community Center 600 Gerald Street Willis 77378 102/103 Community Room
Get All Information
 Lone Star Community Center
(Not the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe)		 2500 Lone Star Parkway Montgomery 77356 103/104 Community Room
Get All Information
 Magnolia Community Building
New Location		 422 Melton Street Magnolia 77354 Main Room
Get All Information
 East County Courthouse Annex 21130 Highway 59 South New Caney 77357 Community Room
Get All Information
 South County Community Building 2235 Lake Robbins Drive The Woodlands 77380 Room 102
Get All Information
 Lee G. Alworth Building (Montgomery County Administration Annex) 207 W Phillips Street Conroe 77301 First Floor
Get All Information
 Election Central
(Limited Ballots, Special Forms of Early Voting, and Ballot by Mail only)		 9159 Airport Road Conroe 77303

 

 

If you would like to receive current election notices and information
or for comments or questions, please Email us.

 

 Back to Montgomery County Elections Home Page
 Back to Montgomery County Home Page
Montgomery County Legal Notices

Copyright © 2017 Montgomery County, Texas. All Rights Reserved.