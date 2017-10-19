Early voting for November 7th Election Begins Monday, October 23rd

Early Voting Polling Locations

Any qualified Montgomery County registered voter may vote at any one of the following locations

during the early voting period for the Election.

You can search our Voter Registration Database to see if you are eligible and to view your precinct, Sample Ballot, and elected officials.

November 7, 2017 Joint Election

Early Voting Dates and Times Monday, October 23 – Saturday, October 28 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Monday, October 30 – Wednesday, November 1 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Thursday, November 2 – Friday, November 3 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

MAP/Photo/Directions Polling Location Physical Address City and Zip Location in Building Get All Information North Montgomery County Community Center 600 Gerald Street Willis 77378 102/103 Community Room Get All Information Lone Star Community Center

(Not the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe) 2500 Lone Star Parkway Montgomery 77356 103/104 Community Room Get All Information Magnolia Community Building

New Location 422 Melton Street Magnolia 77354 Main Room Get All Information East County Courthouse Annex 21130 Highway 59 South New Caney 77357 Community Room Get All Information South County Community Building 2235 Lake Robbins Drive The Woodlands 77380 Room 102 Get All Information Lee G. Alworth Building (Montgomery County Administration Annex) 207 W Phillips Street Conroe 77301 First Floor Get All Information Election Central

(Limited Ballots, Special Forms of Early Voting, and Ballot by Mail only) 9159 Airport Road Conroe 77303

