EASTER HOLIDAY CLOSURES-GOOD FRIDAY, MARCH 30TH

Conroe, Huntsville and other City Halls are closed.

Montgomery County, Walker County and other Counties offices are closed

TRASH AND RECYCLING SERVICES

City of Conroe

Holiday Schedule

No collection of City of Conroe trash, recyclables, or bulky items on the following weekday holidays :

1. Thanksgiving Day

2. Christmas Day

3. New Years Day

Waste Management will resume services on the day after the holiday. Trash and recycling services will be delayed by 1 day if falls on weekday holiday. For instance, if holiday is on a Monday, Mondays service would then occur on Tuesday and Tuesdays service will occur on Wednesday, etc. Households with Friday service that is effected by a weekday celebrated holiday will receive service on a Saturday.

For all other holidays, please place your carts at the curb on your scheduled service day by 6:30 a.m. to avoid service disruptions.

The Woodlands Township