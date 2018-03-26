Trash and recycling services NOT impacted by holiday weekend

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (March 26, 2018) – The Woodlands Township reminds residents that all solid waste services in the community will occur as usual over the Easter holiday. There will be no interruption or delay of services. Waste Management will provide curbside pickup of trash, recycling and yard trimmings to residents on their regular service day, including Friday, March 30, 2018.

The Woodlands Recycling Center on Research Forest Drive will be open during regular hours: Wednesday, March 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents are reminded to be good neighbors over the Easter weekend:

  • If you have house guests, please keep streets clear of parked cars on trash days to prevent blocked streets and missed pickups.
  • Assist neighbors going out-of-town by placing and removing their trash and recycling carts from the curb to keep our community beautiful.

Find more information about trash and recycling services on the Township website at www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/environment. To report missed pickups, please call Waste Management Customer Service at 800-800-5804. For unresolved service issues, please call The Woodlands Township at 281-210-3800.