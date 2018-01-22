ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORTION CITY OF WILLIS TO MEET JANUARY 23RD

WILLIS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Notice of Meeting

January 23, 2018

4:30 p.m.

Willis City Hall

Upstairs Conference Room

AGENDA

1. Public Comments.

2. Review and approve minutes from November 28, 2017 and December 4, 2017.

3. Review and approve financial statements.

4. Consider and take action on funding for the West Side Loop Connector.

5. Update from the EDC Director.

6. Closed executive session to:

a) Discuss Economic Development in accordance with the Open Meetings Act, TX Govt.

Code Section 551.087.

7. Return to open session and take action if deemed necessary from executive session.

8. Reports and comments from board and staff.

9. Adjourn.

Dated this 19th day of January, 2018.

CITY OF WILLIS, TEXAS

_______________________________

Marissa Quintanilla, City Secretary

I, the undersigned authority, do hereby certify that the above Notice of meeting of the Willis Economic

Development Corporation of the City of Willis is a true and correct copy of said Notice and that I posted a

true and correct copy of said Notice on the bulletin board, in the City Hall of said City in Willis, Texas, a

place convenient and readily accessible to the general public at all items, and said Notice was posted on

January 19, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. and remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours preceding

scheduled time of said meeting.