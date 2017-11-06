ELECTION DAY NOVEMBER 7TH IN MONTGOMERY AND WALKER COUNTIES

|
MONTGOMERY COUNTY POLLING LOCATION(S)
|Acrobat Reader required.
You can search our Voter Registration Database to see if you are eligible and to view your precinct, polling location information, Sample Ballot, and elected officials.
If you feel this is in error, please feel free to call Election Central at 936.539.7843.
On Election Day voters must vote in their precinct where registered to vote.
|Pct
|
Precincts
|Polling Location
|Physical Address
|City and Zip
|Location in Building
|Pct
|
08
|
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 01
Emergency Services District 12
|Browder Community Center
|14865 County Line Road
|Willis 77378
|Main Room
|
01, 22, 23, 50, 57, 85
|
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 01
Emergency Services District 12
|North Montgomery County Community Center
New Location
|600 Gerald Street
|Willis 77378
|102/103 Community Room
|
43
|
Montgomery County
City of Panorama Village
Emergency Services District 01
|Panorama Village City Hall
|99 Hiwon Drive
|Panorama Village 77304
|Council Meeting Room
|
44
|
Montgomery County
|Lone Star Convention Center
|9055 Airport Road
|Conroe 77303
|Yellow Rose Rooms 1 & 2
|
02, 60
|
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 12
|Montgomery County Juvenile Facility
|200 Academy Drive
|Conroe 77301
|Conference Room
|
10
|
Montgomery County
|Washington Junior High School
|507 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Place North
|Conroe 77301
|Boys Gym
|
20, 51
|
Montgomery County
|Travis Intermediate School
|1100 North Thompson Street
|Conroe 77301
|Auditorium
|
21, 40, 73
|
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 01
|Conroe High School
|3200 West Davis Street – Voter entrance on Longmire Rd by football field
|Conroe 77304
|Visitors Side Field House
|
77
|
Montgomery County
|April Sound Church
|67 1/2 April Wind Drive South
|Montgomery 77356
|Fellowship Hall
|
38, 63
|
Montgomery County
|West Montgomery County Annex
|19380 Highway 105 W., Suite 507
|Montgomery 77356
|Courtroom
|
19, 72
|
Montgomery County
|Montgomery City Hall
|101 Old Plantersville Road
|Montgomery 77316
|Council Chambers
|
05
|
Montgomery County
|Longstreet Community Building
|20240 Bays Chapel Road
|Richards 77873
|Main Room
|
09
|
Montgomery County
|Dobbin Community Center
|695 South FM 1486
|Montgomery 77316
|Auditorium
|
30
|
Montgomery County
|Magnolia High School
|14350 FM 1488
|Magnolia 77354
| Library
New Room
|
18
|
Montgomery County
Magnolia East Municipal Utility District
|Magnolia Community Building
|422 Melton Street
|Magnolia 77354
|Main Room
|
29
|
Montgomery County
Tomball Independent School District
|W Montgomery County Community Development Center
|31355 Friendship Drive
|Magnolia 77355
|Magnolia Room
|
65
|
Montgomery County
|J. L. Lyon Elementary School
|27035 Nichols Sawmill Road
|Magnolia 77355
|Gym
|
13, 28
|
Montgomery County
Tomball Independent School District
|Decker Prairie Community Building
|32434 Decker Prairie Road
|Magnolia 77355
|Main Room
|
66, 74
|
Montgomery County
Tomball Independent School District
The Woodlands Township
|Smith Elementary School
|28747 Hardin Store Road
|Magnolia 77354
|Gym
|
76, 89
|
Montgomery County
|Bear Branch Elementary School
|8909 FM 1488
|Magnolia 77354
|Conference Room
|
11, 39
|
Montgomery County
|Lone Star Elementary School
|16600 FM 2854
|Montgomery 77316
| Room 101
New Room
|
86
|
Montgomery County
|Living Branch Church
|13229 Highway 105 West
|Conroe 77304
|Sanctuary/Gym
|
69, 71, 81
|
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
|Barbara Bush Elementary School
|7420 Crownridge Drive
|The Woodlands 77382
|Front Office
|
31, 75
|
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
|Windsor Hills Homeowners’ Association Club House
|1 East Windsor Hills Circle
|The Woodlands 77384
|Ballroom
|
15, 27, 34
|
Montgomery County
|Cornerstone Church
|100 Mosswood Drive
|Conroe 77302
|Fellowship Hall
|
03, 06
|
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
|The Woodlands High School 9th Grade Campus
|10010 Branch Crossing Drive
|The Woodlands 77382
|Foyer by Clinic
|
59, 70, 78
|
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
|Galatas Elementary School
|9001 Cochrans Crossing Drive
|The Woodlands 77381
|Front Foyer
|
58, 62
|
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
|Lone Star College System
|5000 Research Forest Drive
|The Woodlands 77381
|Mockingbird Room (TDC 105)
|
48, 49
|
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
|David Elementary School
|5301 Shadowbend Place
|The Woodlands 77381
|Front & Side Hallways
|
04, 61, 79
|
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
|Glen Loch Elementary School
|27505 Glen Loch Drive
|The Woodlands 77381
|North Side Hallway
|
33, 67
|
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
|South County Community Building
|2235 Lake Robbins Drive
|The Woodlands 77380
|Room 102
|
32, 45, 84
|
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
|Wilkerson Intermediate School
|12312 Sawmill Road
|The Woodlands 77380
| Choir Room – FA-4
New Room
|
35
|
Montgomery County
|Oak Ridge Sr. High School
New Location
|27330 Oak Ridge School Road
|Oak Ridge North 77385
|Library
|
68, 80
|
Montgomery County
|Imperial Oaks Neighborhood Center
|31120 Imperial Oaks Boulevard
|Spring 77386
|POA Clubroom
|
87
|
Montgomery County
|Birnham Woods Elementary School
|31150 Birnham Woods Drive
|Spring 77386
| Gym Hallway
New Room
|
90
|
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 121
|Woodforest Homefinder Lodge
|101 Elk Trace Parkway
|Montgomery 77316
|Community Room
|
46
|
Montgomery County
|Sue Broadway Elementary School
|2855 Spring Trails Bend
|Spring 77386
| Gym Hallway
New Room
|
47, 88
|
Montgomery County
|York Junior High School
|3515 Waterbend Cove
|Spring 77386
|LGI
|
56
|
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
|The Woodlands Emergency Training Center
New Location
|16135 IH-45 South
|The Woodlands 77385
|Main Room
|
24
|
Montgomery County
|Oak Ridge Sr. High School
|27330 Oak Ridge School Road
|Oak Ridge North 77385
|Library
|
25
|
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 12
|Grangerland Community Center
New Location
|Grangerland 77302
|Community Room
|
36
|
Montgomery County
Justice of the Peace 4
|Allendale Baptist Church
New Location
|14535 Allendale Lane
|Conroe 77302
|Metal Building – Rear of Church
|
14
|
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Justice of the Peace 4
|Crippen Elementary School
|18690 Cumberland Boulevard
|Porter 77365
|Library
|
82
|
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
City of Houston District E
Justice of the Peace 4
|Faith Family Baptist Church
New Location
|23915 Highway 59 North
|Kingwood 77339
|Fellowship Hall
|
26
|
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Justice of the Peace 4
|East County Courthouse Annex
|21130 Highway 59 South
|New Caney 77357
|Community Room
|
54
|
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Justice of the Peace 4
|Peach Creek Baptist Church
|25963 FM 1485 East
|New Caney 77357
|Sunday School Classroom
|
16
|
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Splendora Independent School District
City of Patton Village
City of Splendora
Justice of the Peace 4
|Splendora ISD Instructional Services
|26175 FM 2090
|Splendora 77372
|Front Hallway
|
12
|
Montgomery County
Splendora Independent School District
Emergency Services District 12
Justice of the Peace 4
|Security Community Building
|18760 Highway 105 East
|Cleveland 77328
|Main Room
|
17, 55
|
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 01
Emergency Services District 12
|First Baptist Church of Groceville
|19256 FM 1484
|Conroe 77303
|Fellowship Hall
|
83
|
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 12
Justice of the Peace 4
|Security Community Building
|18760 Highway 105 East
|Cleveland 77328
|Main Room
|
41
|
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Splendora Independent School District
City of Splendora
Emergency Services District 12
Justice of the Peace 4
|Splendora Junior High School
|23411 FM 2090
|Splendora 77372
|Theatre Classroom
|
42
|
Montgomery County
Justice of the Peace 4
|Moorhead Junior High School
|13475 FM 1485
|Conroe 77306
|Small Gym
|
64
|
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Justice of the Peace 4
|Whispering Pines Baptist Church
|15200 FM 1485
|Conroe 77306
|FLC Dining room
|
07
|
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Splendora Independent School District
Justice of the Peace 4
|New Caney Elementary School
|20501 FM 1485
|New Caney 77357
|Gym
|
53
|
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Splendora Independent School District
City of Patton Village
City of Roman Forest
East Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. #7
Justice of the Peace 4
|Woodbranch City Hall
|58 A Woodbranch Drive
|New Caney 77357
|Council / Court Room
|
52
|
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Justice of the Peace 4
|New Caney ISD Annex
|22500 Eagle Drive
|New Caney 77357
|H110
|
37
|
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
City of Houston District E
Justice of the Peace 4
WALKER COUNTY
ELECTION DAY: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2017 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
403 PHELPS FIRST METHODIST CHURCH
|Friendship United Methodist Church
|22388 Ford Road
|Porter 77365
|Family Life Center