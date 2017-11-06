Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

ELECTION DAY NOVEMBER 7TH IN MONTGOMERY AND WALKER COUNTIES

by | Nov 6, 2017 | Local News

MONTGOMERY COUNTY POLLING LOCATION(S)

ELECTION DAY 7 A.M. TO 7 P.M. 
November 7, 2017 Joint Election

 

You can search our Voter Registration Database to see if you are eligible and to view your precinct, polling location information, Sample Ballot, and elected officials.
If you feel this is in error, please feel free to call Election Central at 936.539.7843.

On Election Day voters must vote in their precinct where registered to vote.

 

 

Pct
County
Precincts
Elections Being Held
MAP/Photo/Directions
 Polling Location Physical Address City and Zip Location in Building Pct
CA
08
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 01
Emergency Services District 12
Get All Information
 Browder Community Center 14865 County Line Road Willis 77378  Main Room
CA
CB
01, 22, 23, 50, 57, 85
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 01
Emergency Services District 12
Get All Information
 North Montgomery County Community Center
New Location		 600 Gerald Street Willis 77378  102/103 Community Room
CB
CC
43
Montgomery County
City of Panorama Village
Emergency Services District 01
Get All Information
 Panorama Village City Hall 99 Hiwon Drive Panorama Village 77304  Council Meeting Room
CC
CD
44
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Lone Star Convention Center 9055 Airport Road Conroe 77303  Yellow Rose Rooms 1 & 2
CD
CE
02, 60
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 12
Get All Information
 Montgomery County Juvenile Facility 200 Academy Drive Conroe 77301  Conference Room
CE
CF
10
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Washington Junior High School 507 Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Place North Conroe 77301  Boys Gym
CF
CG
20, 51
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Travis Intermediate School 1100 North Thompson Street Conroe 77301  Auditorium
CG
CH
21, 40, 73
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 01
Get All Information
 Conroe High School 3200 West Davis Street – Voter entrance on Longmire Rd by football field Conroe 77304  Visitors Side Field House
CH
CI
77
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 April Sound Church 67 1/2 April Wind Drive South Montgomery 77356  Fellowship Hall
CI
CJ
38, 63
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 West Montgomery County Annex 19380 Highway 105 W., Suite 507 Montgomery 77356  Courtroom
CJ
CK
19, 72
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Montgomery City Hall 101 Old Plantersville Road Montgomery 77316  Council Chambers
CK
CL
05
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Longstreet Community Building 20240 Bays Chapel Road Richards 77873  Main Room
CL
CM
09
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Dobbin Community Center 695 South FM 1486 Montgomery 77316  Auditorium
CM
CN
30
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Magnolia High School 14350 FM 1488 Magnolia 77354  Library
New Room
CN
CO
18
Montgomery County
Magnolia East Municipal Utility District
Get All Information
 Magnolia Community Building 422 Melton Street Magnolia 77354  Main Room
CO
CP
29
Montgomery County
Tomball Independent School District
Get All Information
 W Montgomery County Community Development Center 31355 Friendship Drive Magnolia 77355  Magnolia Room
CP
CQ
65
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 J. L. Lyon Elementary School 27035 Nichols Sawmill Road Magnolia 77355  Gym
CQ
CR
13, 28
Montgomery County
Tomball Independent School District
Get All Information
 Decker Prairie Community Building 32434 Decker Prairie Road Magnolia 77355  Main Room
CR
CS
66, 74
Montgomery County
Tomball Independent School District
The Woodlands Township
Get All Information
 Smith Elementary School 28747 Hardin Store Road Magnolia 77354  Gym
CS
CT
76, 89
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Bear Branch Elementary School 8909 FM 1488 Magnolia 77354  Conference Room
CT
CU
11, 39
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Lone Star Elementary School 16600 FM 2854 Montgomery 77316  Room 101
New Room
CU
CV
86
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Living Branch Church 13229 Highway 105 West Conroe 77304  Sanctuary/Gym
CV
CW
69, 71, 81
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
Get All Information
 Barbara Bush Elementary School 7420 Crownridge Drive The Woodlands 77382  Front Office
CW
CX
31, 75
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
Get All Information
 Windsor Hills Homeowners’ Association Club House 1 East Windsor Hills Circle The Woodlands 77384  Ballroom
CX
CY
15, 27, 34
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Cornerstone Church 100 Mosswood Drive Conroe 77302  Fellowship Hall
CY
CZ
03, 06
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
Get All Information
 The Woodlands High School 9th Grade Campus 10010 Branch Crossing Drive The Woodlands 77382  Foyer by Clinic
CZ
DA
59, 70, 78
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
Get All Information
 Galatas Elementary School 9001 Cochrans Crossing Drive The Woodlands 77381  Front Foyer
DA
DB
58, 62
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
Get All Information
 Lone Star College System 5000 Research Forest Drive The Woodlands 77381  Mockingbird Room (TDC 105)
DB
DC
48, 49
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
Get All Information
 David Elementary School 5301 Shadowbend Place The Woodlands 77381  Front & Side Hallways
DC
DD
04, 61, 79
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
Get All Information
 Glen Loch Elementary School 27505 Glen Loch Drive The Woodlands 77381  North Side Hallway
DD
DE
33, 67
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
Get All Information
 South County Community Building 2235 Lake Robbins Drive The Woodlands 77380  Room 102
DE
DF
32, 45, 84
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
Get All Information
 Wilkerson Intermediate School 12312 Sawmill Road The Woodlands 77380  Choir Room – FA-4
New Room
DF
DG
35
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Oak Ridge Sr. High School
New Location		 27330 Oak Ridge School Road Oak Ridge North 77385  Library
DG
DH
68, 80
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Imperial Oaks Neighborhood Center 31120 Imperial Oaks Boulevard Spring 77386  POA Clubroom
DH
DI
87
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Birnham Woods Elementary School 31150 Birnham Woods Drive Spring 77386  Gym Hallway
New Room
DI
DJ
90
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Municipal Utility District 121
Get All Information
 Woodforest Homefinder Lodge 101 Elk Trace Parkway Montgomery 77316  Community Room
DJ
DK
46
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Sue Broadway Elementary School 2855 Spring Trails Bend Spring 77386  Gym Hallway
New Room
DK
DL
47, 88
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 York Junior High School 3515 Waterbend Cove Spring 77386  LGI
DL
DM
56
Montgomery County
The Woodlands Township
Get All Information
 The Woodlands Emergency Training Center
New Location		 16135 IH-45 South The Woodlands 77385  Main Room
DM
DN
24
Montgomery County
Get All Information
 Oak Ridge Sr. High School 27330 Oak Ridge School Road Oak Ridge North 77385  Library
DN
DO
25
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 12
Get All Information
 Grangerland Community Center
New Location		 Grangerland 77302  Community Room
DO
DP
36
Montgomery County
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 Allendale Baptist Church
New Location		 14535 Allendale Lane Conroe 77302  Metal Building – Rear of Church
DP
DQ
14
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 Crippen Elementary School 18690 Cumberland Boulevard Porter 77365  Library
DQ
DR
82
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
City of Houston District E
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 Faith Family Baptist Church
New Location		 23915 Highway 59 North Kingwood 77339  Fellowship Hall
DR
DS
26
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 East County Courthouse Annex 21130 Highway 59 South New Caney 77357  Community Room
DS
DT
54
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 Peach Creek Baptist Church 25963 FM 1485 East New Caney 77357  Sunday School Classroom
DT
DU
16
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Splendora Independent School District
City of Patton Village
City of Splendora
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 Splendora ISD Instructional Services 26175 FM 2090 Splendora 77372  Front Hallway
DU
DV
12
Montgomery County
Splendora Independent School District
Emergency Services District 12
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 Security Community Building 18760 Highway 105 East Cleveland 77328  Main Room
DV
DW
17, 55
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 01
Emergency Services District 12
Get All Information
 First Baptist Church of Groceville 19256 FM 1484 Conroe 77303  Fellowship Hall
DW
DX
83
Montgomery County
Emergency Services District 12
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 Security Community Building 18760 Highway 105 East Cleveland 77328  Main Room
DX
DY
41
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Splendora Independent School District
City of Splendora
Emergency Services District 12
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 Splendora Junior High School 23411 FM 2090 Splendora 77372  Theatre Classroom
DY
DZ
42
Montgomery County
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 Moorhead Junior High School 13475 FM 1485 Conroe 77306  Small Gym
DZ
EA
64
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 Whispering Pines Baptist Church 15200 FM 1485 Conroe 77306  FLC Dining room
EA
EB
07
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Splendora Independent School District
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 New Caney Elementary School 20501 FM 1485 New Caney 77357  Gym
EB
EC
53
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Splendora Independent School District
City of Patton Village
City of Roman Forest
East Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. #7
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 Woodbranch City Hall 58 A Woodbranch Drive New Caney 77357  Council / Court Room
EC
ED
52
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
Justice of the Peace 4
Get All Information
 New Caney ISD Annex 22500 Eagle Drive New Caney 77357  H110
ED
EE
37
Montgomery County
New Caney Independent School District
City of Houston District E
Justice of the Peace 4
WALKER COUNTY

ELECTION DAY: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2017 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM
ELECTION DAY POLL LOCATIONS
PCT LOCATION
101/102 WALKER COUNTY ANNEX
1301 Sam Houston Ave. Ste. 101, Huntsville, Texas 77340
103 COOK SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH
1936-A SH 75 N, Huntsville, Texas 77320
104 NORTHSIDE BAPTIST CHURCH
1207 FM 980, Huntsville, Texas 77320
201 WALKER COUNTY STORM SHELTER
455 SH 75 N, Huntsville, Texas 77320
203/204 WALKER COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS
3925 SH 30 W, Huntsville, Texas 77320
205 ELKINS LAKE CONFERENCE CENTER
634 Cherry Hills Drive, Huntsville, Texas 77340
206 HUNTSVILLE FIRE STATION NO. 1
1987 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, Texas 77340
301 HUNTSVILLE ISD TRANSPORTATION BUILDING
95 Martin Luther King, Huntsville, Texas 77320
302/303 CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH
1135 U. S. Hwy 190, Huntsville, Texas 77320
304 RIVERSIDE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
2341 FM 980, Huntsville, Texas 77320
401 UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH
2400 Sycamore Avenue, Huntsville, Texas 77340

403 PHELPS FIRST METHODIST CHURCH
13 Dorrell Road off FM 2296, Huntsville, Texas 77340
404 NEW WAVERLY FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH
460 Fisher Street (at corner of Hardy), New Waverly, Texas 77358
Please contact the Voter Registration/Elections Department at (936) 436-4959 if you have any questions.
