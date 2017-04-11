Elusive Suspect Finally Arrested

A very elusive suspect wanted by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on an Evading Arrest warrant was arrested by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office after the suspect ran from them during a stolen vehicle investigation. As a result of that arrest, George Norwood Banning 111, DOB 6/21/79 can probably attest to that old truism that “ … you can run but you can’t hide..”.

On Monday night, April 3 at approximately 11:45pm, Liberty County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit stopped a vehicle on CR 133 for an expired registration. A passenger who was later identified as Banning jumped from the vehicle and fled into the woods thus evading arrest. Banning, who has a long criminal record and has a well- known reputation for running from Officers during his many arrest was arrested on Sunday, April 9th. by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies who were following up on a stolen vehicle investigation and who also had outstanding warrants on Banning and knowing of the warrant from Liberty County as well as his reputation of running from Officers, placed deputies in a wooded area behind a house in Chambers County. As the deputies approached the house, Banning ran out the back door into the woods directly into the waiting arms of Chambers County deputies where he was arrested without resistance.

George Banning 111, who has various addresses in both Liberty and Chambers County, was placed in the Chambers County jail on their outstanding warrants of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest. He is also being held for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on an Evading Arrest warrant.