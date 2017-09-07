Entergy Pledges $400K to Help Rebuild Texas Communities

Beaumont, Texas – As southeast Texas recovers from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, Entergy Texas announced $400,000 in charitable contributions to help rebuild the communities it serves.

“We know from experience that for customers, recovering from a disaster of this magnitude is a long and arduous road,” said Entergy Texas President and CEO Sallie Rainer. “Our commitment to our customers doesn’t end once we get electricity restored. We will be here to help our communities come back stronger than ever.”

The company allocated $150,000 to an American Red Cross Disaster Responder Partnership commitment directly to aid communities served by Entergy Texas. The Red Cross is using this support to provide emergency shelter, food and water now. The support will also help victims recover and get back on their feet in the challenging weeks and months ahead. Learn more about Red Cross services here.

The company pledged another $150,000 to provide grants to community organizations focused on referral assistance and safety net services for impacted individuals and families, including temporary lodging, food, and clothing for impacted families. Decisions about specific grantees will be announced at a later date.

In addition, employees are raising $50,000 in contributions through employee fundraising drives that benefit the Red Cross and fellow employees who suffered loss in the storm. Entergy shareholders are matching employee donations up to $50,000. Customers who want to help can add their donations to the Red Cross here.

Entergy employees in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi are doing their part, collecting nonperishable food items, pet food and cleaning supplies for Hurricane Harvey survivors. The items will be donated to local community food bank partners for distribution to emergency response organizations in impacted communities.

Employees are also coming to the aid of our neighbors in need with volunteer efforts to assist with cleanup of flooded homes. Volunteers can allocate 16 hours of volunteer paid time off to helping with community recovery efforts – from organized events to individual activities. In 2016, Entergy employees contributed more than 100,000 volunteer hours to community improvement activities.

“Entergy and its employees are grateful for the support and patience from our communities as we worked to get the lights back on,” continued Rainer. “There is still hard work ahead, and I want customers to know that we will be there for the rebuilding process.”

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to more than 440,000 customers in 27 counties. It is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $10.8 billion and nearly 13,000 employees.

