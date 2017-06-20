Entergy Readies for Potential Tropical Storm

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Entergy Texas, Inc. is keeping a close eye on a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to make landfall within the next 48 hours.

Current forecasts indicate the storm and its projected 40-mile-per-hour wind gusts will make landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast near Sabine Pass early Thursday morning.

Entergy has core teams stationed in the forecasted area to respond to power outages resulting from severe weather. Crews and contractors are prepared to work long hours to restore service to customers as safely and as quickly as possible.

“This area is no stranger to tropical weather, and we will be doing everything in our power to get it back on safely and quickly,” said Vernon Pierce, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas. “The company has a well-rehearsed plan of action, and our employees are being mobilized to assist in storm restoration. We ask that our customers get prepared as well.”

With little time before the storm makes landfall, Entergy urges customers to prepare for the possibility of extended power outages. Customers should prepare emergency kits, including flashlights, a battery-powered radio with fresh batteries, spare batteries, canned food and a can opener, a supply of fresh water for several days and a first-aid kit. Entergy has a Storm Ready Guide that customers can download for other great tips.

Always remember to stay away from downed power lines and notify Entergy immediately.

Outage information can be found on Entergytexas.com and on the Entergy Stormcenter website during and after the storm. Here are other ways you can get information:

Download the Entergy app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text R-E-G to 368374, or visit entergytext.com.

Follow us on Twitter.com/EntergyTX or Facebook.com/EntergyTX.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to more than 440,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $10.8 billion and nearly 13,000 employees.

###

