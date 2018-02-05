Entergy Texas Teams with United Way of Greater Houston for Super Tax Day Volunteers provide free tax prep for qualifying customers this weekend

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – The big game may be over, but Super Tax Day is ongoing! Entergy Texas customers will receive more free tax prep on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Entergy volunteers will be among those helping qualified residents claim federal Earned Income Tax Credits from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lone Star College Conroe Center, 777 College Park North in Conroe.

EITC is one of the nation’s most effective means of lifting needy Americans out of poverty. In Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, Entergy has helped approximately 111,000 customers receive $195 million through the EITC program since 2011.

In Texas, more than 8,200 residents have been received more than $11.5 million. This is money that provides long-term benefits to help customers improve their lives and communities.

Free tax prep is provided at VITA sites throughout the 2018 tax season. In addition to Saturday’s Super Tax Day, another event took place on Feb. 3 in Beaumont. In some locations local community partners are offering drop-off tax prep services, appointments for tax prep services at local VITA sites throughout the tax season, financial coaching, budget workshops, free legal services and more. For more information on Entergy’s Super Tax Day and VITA, visit entergy.com/freetaxhelp.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to more than 450,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $10.8 billion and nearly 13,000 employees.

