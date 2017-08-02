Fatal Crash on FM 1488 kills a Huntsville Man

On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at approximately 4:02 pm, Conroe Police Officers responded to a single motor vehicle crash in the 2400 Block of FM 1488. Officers arrived and found that the crash involved a vehicle that drove east on FM 1488, leaving the roadway on the south side before striking a tree and overturning. The driver/single occupant was extracted by the Conroe Fire Department and transported to Conroe Regional Hospital by Montgomery County Hospital District medics. The driver was pronounced deceased at 4:49 pm and an autopsy ordered by Judge Connelly.

The deceased was identified as Brett David Janssen, 41 years of age from Huntsville Tx.

At this time, it is believed that the cause of this crash was a medical event, pending further investigation and autopsy results. No other information or comment to be released at this time.