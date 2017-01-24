FBI RELEASES VIDEO OF FEMALE BANK BANDIT Crime Stoppers Offers an Up to $5,000 Cash Reward!

(HOUSTON, TX) – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public’s help in identifying the female bank bandit who robbed two Houston area banks on Monday while wearing a bright orange dress and blond wig. With a note taped to her hand bag, the women threatened to have a gun inside her purse. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the bank robber. Surveillance photographs are attached to the end of this release. Bank surveillance video may be viewed at https://youtu.be/NlEsfih-yLU. The video and bank surveillance photographs can also be found on Twitter @FBIHouston and @miFBIHouston.

The first robbery occurred at the Capital One bank located at 1102 Eldridge Parkway in Houston, Texas. At approximately 2:30 p.m., the female bank bandit walked in and approached a banker. She showed the banker a demand note taped to her purse. The note demanded cash and stated she had a gun inside her shoulder bag. The female bank bandit appeared to get frustrated with the banker and left without getting any cash. The second robbery happened just down the street at the Chase bank located at 1490 Eldridge Parkway in Houston, Texas. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the same female robber approached a teller and again displayed a threatening note taped to her purse. The teller turned over an undisclosed amount of cash and the robber exited the bank. She was last seen talking on her mobile phone while walking in the parking lot. No one was physically hurt in either robbery.

The female bank robber is described as a black female, about 25 – 30 years old, 5’3” tall and wearing white foundation make-up caked onto her face. She wore a blond wig, orange dress, black sweater, sandals, and dark-colored sun-glasses. She carried a tan shoulder purse during the robbery with a demand note taped to its side.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the female bank bandit. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.

