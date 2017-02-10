REWARD OF UP TO $5,000 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE CHARGING AND/OR ARREST OF THE SUSPECT(S) IN THIS CASE. Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Felony Criminal Mischief. On Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at approximately 12:50 a.m., three unknown white male suspects used a vehicle to ram an ATM located at a bank in the 100 block of Greens Road in Houston, Texas. During this incident, three suspects used a stolen Tan Ford F250 pick-up truck to knock over the ATM. The three suspects exited the stolen vehicle and quickly attempted to unsuccessfully use a crowbar to pry open the ATM. After several attempts, the suspects fled the location on foot, in an unknown direction of travel. Video surveillance cameras captured images of the suspects during the felony criminal mischief. CLICK HERE TO VIEW VIDEO – https://youtu.be/Twkp4VDA9WQ Suspect #1: White male, approximately 5’07”, 200 lbs., wearing a black baseball cap, white shirt, black pants with a white stripe, and black shoes. Suspect #2: White male with mustache, approximately 5’08”, 150 lbs., wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. Suspect #3: White male, approximately 5’05”, 160 lbs., wearing a dark colored backpack, black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black shoes. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous. HPD 7107117