FLOOD WATER SAFETY

Conroe, Texas –

Your health and safety is an important concern for the Montgomery County Public Health District. Please do not allow children or pets to play in flood water. It can be contaminated by chemicals or raw sewage, contain disease, debris, ants, snakes, or wildlife. Water may also be electrically charged.

Do not enter areas that are potentially unsafe. This includes, but is not limited to floodwaters and damaged buildings. Use caution when returning home after a flood.

Sanitize all items touched by floodwaters to kill germs (for sanitation: use 1 cup of unscented household bleach in 5 gallons of water). Throw away items that cannot be easily washed and disinfected (such as mattresses, stuffed animals, and wood cutting boards). When cleaning, wash hands often with soap and clean water or use alcohol based hand sanitizers. Discard any food that has been exposed to floodwater. Seek immediate attention if you become injured or ill.

If you become injured while in a flooded or previously flooded area, wash all wounds thoroughly with clean water and soap. Get direct medical attention if the wounds are serious and get a tetanus shot from your health care provider, if needed. Tetanus is a bacterial disease that causes severe muscle spasms, lockjaw, and death. You can be exposed to tetanus through floodwaters containing soil, animal feces, human feces, or debris.

