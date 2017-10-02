FM 1374 CLOSURE

WALKER COUNTY – Beginning Wednesday, October 4, 2017, FM 1374 will be closed to through traffic traveling westbound from TX 75 to the east frontage road of IH-45. This closure is scheduled to continue until October 16. Drivers should exercise caution and be prepared for some delays during this closure.

The reason for the closure is to allow TxDOT to provide sufficient turn radius for trucks traveling from FM 1374 onto the northbound east frontage road as part of the planned IH-45 reconstruction in this area. The closure will allow complete construction of half of the roadways of FM 1374 and the northbound east frontage road and shorten the time needed for construction.

IH-45 will be reconstructed to pass over local roads (including FM 1374 and FM 1375) to increase public safety by reducing any interference with IH-45 traffic due to future bridge maintenance and to eliminate the damage caused by over-height loads

To alert drivers to the FM 1374 closure, changeable message signs will be placed around New Waverly advising the public that westbound FM 1374 is closed to through traffic.

This temporary closure is part of the reconstruction of IH-45 that will involve replacing the existing four-lane divided highway with a six-lane highway with a concreted median barrier in southern Walker County. The project is scheduled to be completed in May 2021.

During the 4-year project, multiple lane shifts and relocation of traffic will take place at various times to accommodate construction activity.