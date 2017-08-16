Former Credit Union Employee Convicted of Theft

GALVESTON, Texas – A former employee of Electrical Workers 527 Federal Credit Union in Texas City has entered a guilty plea to bank fraud, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez.

As part of her plea today, Susan Margaret Garza, 60, of Galveston, admitted she issued a credit union check on Sept. 9, 2001, which was debited from the account of a credit union member without that person’s consent. Garza made the check payable to her landlord’s daughter.

Garza was employed at the Electrical Workers 527 Federal Credit Union in Texas City from February 1996 through on or about April 24, 2013. During that time, Garza devised and executed a scheme to defraud the credit union by making unauthorized withdrawals from credit union members’ accounts and also making unauthorized loans in the names of credit union members.

U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks accepted the plea today and has set sentencing for Oct. 25, 2017. At that time, she faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a possible $1 million maximum fine.

She was permitted to remain on bond pending that hearing.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Braddock is prosecuting the case.