Former Minister/Police Officer in Montgomery County arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

On Friday, March 3, 2017, the Department of Public Safety Special Agents arrested James Charles Patrick, 45 years old, for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child (1st Degree Felony). Patrick served as a police officer for the Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office and the Willis Police Department from December, 1996 to October, 2001, and then the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office from October, 2002 to March, 2012. In 2012, Patrick left law enforcement to go into full time ministry work:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/jamespatrickministries/about/…

On February 27, 2017, the Texas Department of Public Safety received information that James Charles Patrick had sexually abused his step-daughter (“victim”) in 2000. At the time of the alleged sexual abuse, the victim was approximately ten (10) years old. The victim is currently twenty seven (27) years old. During an interview of the victim, the victim alleged that Patrick had inappropriately touched and sexually abused the victim when the victim was younger and that Patrick was addicted to pornography. During a counseling session in 2016, Patrick admitted to the alleged conduct when confronted by the victim’s mother. According to the victim, all of the alleged sexual abuse occurred in Montgomery County, Texas. Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Patrick’s arrest and executed on March 3, 2017.

During his tenure in law enforcement, Patrick was assigned to the Willis Independent School District as a “School Resource Officer.” Law enforcement officials are asking anyone that may have additional information or concerns to contact Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.