FOURTH OF JULY ACTIVITIES IN MONTGOMERY AND WALKER COUNTIES AND GARBAGE AND RECYCLING SERVICES

Walden fireworks show begins at nine on July Fourth

Bentwater show is July Fourth.

City of Conroe

NORMAL TRASH PICKUP FOR JULY 4TH HOLIDAY

There will be no change to Waste Management trash services during the upcoming 4th of July holiday. We will continue with normal trash schedule.

Magnolia

The Fourth of July in Unity Park

Five pm until fireworks start at dark

The Woodlands

Red, Hot and Blue Festival parking and fireworks details

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (June 29, 2018) – Residents and spectators are invited to celebrate Independence Day at the Township’s annual Red, Hot and Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by CHI St. Luke’s Health – The Woodlands Hospital.

Celebrate freedom with live entertainment and activities at multiple parks in The Woodlands on Wednesday, July 4, 2018, from 6 to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin approximately at 9:30 p.m. and will be choreographed to a patriotic soundtrack broadcast on Woodlands Hits. Event-goers and spectators are encouraged to download the free Woodlands Hits app to experience both the sights and sounds of the Fireworks Extravaganza. It can be found by searching “Woodlands Hits” in the App Store or on Google Play. On Monday, July 2, 2018, Northshore Park will be closed from 6 to 9 a.m. to accommodate set-up. Vehicular access into the park will be restricted on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Residents are advised that the majority of the Northshore Park boat docks will remain unavailable for use through Thursday, July 5, 2018. Please view the fireworks launch locations and parking map to identify designated parking areas for each event site. To ensure spectators have the best fireworks visibility possible, fireworks teaser shots will be fired from all launch locations at 9, 9:10 and 9:20 p.m.

City of Huntsville:

Celebrate July 4th with a show

Make plans to come out and celebrate the 4th of July with the City of Huntsville’s Parks and Leisure Department at Kate Barr Ross Park. The festivities will feature entertainment for all ages and a large-scale fireworks show. The celebration, which is sure to be a fun and safe day for the entire family, begins at 4 p.m. and wraps up at 8 p.m. The evening will be capped off with bursts of color during the show that will take place at 9:15 p.m., weather permitting. The light show at the end of the evening has become a tradition for many area residents.“Come out and enjoy a fun-filled day to celebrate the Fourth of July,” said Penny Joiner, Parks and Leisure Administrative Coordinator. “We would love to see the moms, dads, and kiddos enjoying the activities planned.”

Booths this year will include a rock climbing wall, face painter, airbrush artist, leather crafts, bounce houses, and karaoke.

“We will also have watermelon-eating contests throughout the evening,” Joiner adds. “The contests are always fun to watch.”

Admission into the park, as well as the children’s events, is free. Food vendors will be on site and prices will vary.

Citizens should take note that no alcohol or glass bottles will be allowed on the premises.

The Huntsville Fire Department will be on location to ensure the safety of the public and property surrounding the area of the fireworks show.

For more information, contact Joiner at 936-294-5708, online at www.HuntsvilleTX.gov/Recreation, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COH-recservices.

The City of Huntsville Solid Waste and Recycling Department will not provide residential and commercial garbage services for Independence Day, Wednesday, July 4. Regularly scheduled Wednesday pickups (commercial routes and yard waste) will occur on Thursday, July 5.

The Transfer Station and Scale House, located at 590 Interstate 45 North, will be closed July 4th.

The public is invited to attend the Fourth of July events scheduled at Kate Barr Ross. Complete details are available at http://huntsvilletx.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=799.

For more information, contact the Solid Waste Transfer Facility at 936-294-5712.

New Waverly:

New Waverly Community 4-H Club and New Waverly Fire Department combine forces to host Independence Day Celebration while raising funds to support community youth.

New Waverly, June 26, 2018

Members of the 4-H Club are teaming up again with Firefighters and together, they will be hosting their annual “4th of July Dinner, Auction, Raffle and Fireworks Show” this year in hopes of raising money for the New Waverly 4-H Community Club.

The celebration began many years ago as a primary fundraiser for the Fire Department, then in 2016, the Fire Department and Community 4-H Club formed a partnership and funds raised on July 4th now go to support the youth of New Waverly. The New Waverly Fire Department will continue to host the Annual Fireworks Show, while members of the New Waverly 4-H Community Club are asking for donations; either monetary or an auction item for their fundraiser. All donations will go to the New Waverly 4-H Community Club. Donations are tax deductible and a receipt will be available upon request.

The New Waverly Fire Department and the New Waverly 4-H Community Club are both organizations with deep roots in our community. The New Waverly Fire Department has a long list of accomplishments, such as improving the area’s insurance rating, increasing the number of emergency responders and decreasing response times. The New Waverly 4-H Community Club has grown to over 125 members in the last few years and has sponsored numerous members for leadership opportunities, camps and given many scholarships to their members.

On behalf of the citizens of New Waverly, and members of the New Waverly Fire Department and New Waverly 4-H Community Club, Officials with both organizations would like to thank everyone for their support and invite you and your family to the “4th of July Dinner, Auction, Raffle and Fireworks Show”. Your support is what provides opportunities for the youth of New Waverly through the New Waverly 4-H Community Club.