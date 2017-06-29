Fourth of July Happenings

The Fireworks will be shot from the SJRA Dam. The show begins at dusk or around 9:15 p.m. KSTAR will be hosting the simulcast on 99.7 FM. If you are listening on a cellphone, iPad or other type of devise, there will be a delay.
Prime viewing spots: on the lake, Fajita Jacks as well as locations near the Waterpoint Shopping Center on HWY 105. Other locations we cannot guarantee prime viewing.
Freedom Fest
Saturday, July 1, 2017
THEME: United We Stand
FREE ENTRIES TO ALL PARTICIPANTS THIS YEAR!
ABT = “Anything But a Trailer” Parade. Get creative with your Bikes, Golf Carts, Motorized Coolers! Whatever! Enter your Family, Organization, Business, or Yourself! Fun for Everyone!
LINE-UP: 10 AM behind Montgomery Elementary School on Clepper Street (Parking available on Clepper St. just opposite of Fernland Park.)
Parade begins at 11am through Historic Downtown.
**Please do not park to watch parade in the Buffalo Springs neighborhood. That is reserved for residents and their guests only. Thank you for respecting private property.
The Woodlands
4th of July in The Woodlands
Monday, July 3, 2017
Star-Spangled Salute at The Pavilion
The holiday festivities begin on Monday, July 3, 2017, with the Houston Symphony’s Star-Spangled Salute. The concert features a selection of patriotic favorites, American Classics, sing-alongs, and of course, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” complete with cannons from atop the hill. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, and admission is FREE. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Fourth of July Parade
Wake up early on July 4th, put on your red, white and blue and get a prime viewing spot for the exciting South County Fourth of July Parade. The 1.3-mile parade begins and ends at The Woodlands United Methodist Church.The parade begins at 9 a.m., with marching bands, fire engines, clowns, horses and floats. A tent will be set up in front of The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for senior citizens and the physically challenged to obtain relief from the summer heat. Roads in and near the route will be closed during the parade.
Huntsville
4th of July Festival