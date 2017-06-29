Studio: 936-588-5878 | Main Office: 936-441-6610

Fourth of July Happenings

by | Jun 29, 2017 | Local News

Conroe:
Event Description:
Celebrate America’s Independence with a BANG on Lake Conroe! Get front row seats to the fireworks by sponsoring the event and an invitation to the VIP Viewing Party. The event takes place July 4 at the San Jacinto River Authority.

The Fireworks will be shot from the SJRA Dam. The show begins at dusk or around 9:15 p.m. KSTAR will be hosting the simulcast on 99.7 FM. If you are listening on a cellphone, iPad or other type of devise, there will be a delay.

Prime viewing spots: on the lake, Fajita Jacks as well as locations near the Waterpoint Shopping Center on HWY 105. Other locations we cannot guarantee prime viewing.

Montgomery

Freedom Fest

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Freedom Parade

THEME: United We Stand

FREE ENTRIES TO ALL PARTICIPANTS THIS YEAR!

ABT = “Anything But a Trailer” Parade.  Get creative with your Bikes, Golf Carts, Motorized Coolers!  Whatever!  Enter your Family, Organization, Business, or Yourself!  Fun for Everyone!

LINE-UP: 10 AM behind Montgomery Elementary School on Clepper Street (Parking available on Clepper St. just opposite of Fernland Park.)

Parade begins at 11am through Historic Downtown.

**Please do not park to watch parade in the Buffalo Springs neighborhood.  That is reserved for residents and their guests only.  Thank you for respecting private property.

The Woodlands

4th of July in The Woodlands

The Woodlands: The Ultimate Fourth of July Destination

Celebrate the Fourth of July this year in The Woodlands, Texas! A spectacular lineup of events provides entertainment for the entire family.

Be sure to visit the calendar page for up-to-date information on all Township Fourth of July activities.
Also, please like and follow The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation on Facebook.

Important Reminder for Residents: The Woodlands Covenants strictly prohibit the sale or use of home fireworks and sparklers of any kind in The Woodlands. For more information, please contact The Woodlands Fire Department at 281-367-3444.

Monday, July 3, 2017

Star-Spangled Salute at The Pavilion

The holiday festivities begin on Monday, July 3, 2017, with the Houston Symphony’s Star-Spangled Salute. The concert features a selection of patriotic favorites, American Classics, sing-alongs, and of course, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” complete with cannons from atop the hill.  The concert begins at 8 p.m. at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, and admission is FREE. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Fourth of July Parade

Wake up early on July 4th, put on your red, white and blue and get a prime viewing spot for the exciting South County Fourth of July Parade. The 1.3-mile parade begins and ends at The Woodlands United Methodist Church.The parade begins at 9 a.m., with marching bands, fire engines, clowns, horses and floats. A tent will be set up in front of The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion for senior citizens and the physically challenged to obtain relief from the summer heat. Roads in and near the route will be closed during the parade.

Oak Ridge North

Tuesday, July 4th, 2017   

9:00 am: 4th of July Parade

Huntsville

4th of July Festival

Name: 4th of July Festival
Date: July 4, 2017
Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM CDT
Event Description:
Join the City of Huntsville Recreation Services to celebrate July 4th with family entertainment and a large scale fireworks show. Family entertainment will begin at 4:00 pm with a rock wall, face painter, balloon art, moonwalks, and karaoke. There will be nachos, hot dogs, snow-cones, cotton candy, popcorn and drinks. Food and Drink prices will vary. The fireworks show will begin at 9:00 pm or at dark, weather permitting.
New Waverly:
Join us for the annual NWVFD and NW 4-H 4th of July Celebration. The BBQ dinner starts at 11:00 & the live auction starts at 1:00 at St. Joseph’s Hall. Then we will pack downtown New Waverly for the parade, raffle and fireworks starting around 7:30.

 