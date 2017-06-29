Fourth of July Happenings

Celebrate America’s Independence with a BANG on Lake Conroe! Get front row seats to the fireworks by sponsoring the event and an invitation to the VIP Viewing Party. The event takes place July 4 at the San Jacinto River Authority.

The Fireworks will be shot from the SJRA Dam. The show begins at dusk or around 9:15 p.m. KSTAR will be hosting the simulcast on 99.7 FM. If you are listening on a cellphone, iPad or other type of devise, there will be a delay.

Prime viewing spots: on the lake, Fajita Jacks as well as locations near the Waterpoint Shopping Center on HWY 105. Other locations we cannot guarantee prime viewing.