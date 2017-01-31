Free Legal Clinic for Veterans, February 4 in Tomball

(Houston, Texas – January 30, 2017) Veterans who need legal advice or legal assistance can visit a free legal clinic on Saturday, February 4, from 9:00 a.m. until noon, at the Tomball VA Outpatient Clinic, 1200 W. Main Street, Tomball, TX 77375. The clinic is a public service of the Houston Bar Foundation’s Veterans Legal Initiative, a coalition of local bar associations that provide pro bono legal services to U.S. veterans in 18 counties in Texas.

No appointment is necessary. Any veteran, or spouse of a deceased veteran, can receive one-one-one advice and counsel from a volunteer attorney in any area of law, including family, wills and probate, consumer, real estate and tax law, as well as disability and veterans benefits. Veterans who need ongoing legal representation and who qualify for legal aid may be assigned a pro bono attorney to handle their case.

For more information on the February 4th clinic and other services for veterans, contact the Veterans Legal Initiative at 713-759-1133 or visit www.hba.org.