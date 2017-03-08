Free Legal Clinic for Veterans, March 11th in Conroe

(Houston, Texas – March 7, 2017) Veterans who need legal advice or legal assistance can visit a free legal clinic scheduled in Montgomery County onSaturday, March 11, 2017. The clinic will be held at the Conroe VA Outpatient Clinic, 690 South Loop 336 West, Conroe, TX 77304 from 9:00 a.m. until Noon. No appointment is necessary. The clinic is a public service of the Montgomery County Bar Association, The Woodlands Bar Association, the Northwest Houston BarAssociation and the Houston BarFoundation’s Veterans Legal Initiative.

Any veteran, or spouse of a deceased veteran, can receive one-on-one advice and counsel at the clinic from a volunteer attorney in any area of law, including family, wills and probate, consumer, real estate and tax law, as well as disability and veterans benefits. Veterans who need ongoing legal representation and who qualify for legal aid will be assigned a pro bono attorney through the Houston Volunteer Lawyers to handle their case.

The Houston Bar Foundation also sponsors weekly Friday afternoon clinics at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on the first floor. More information about the clinics is available at www.hba.org.