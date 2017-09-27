Free Lunches Extended to Oct. 31; Free Breakfast to Continue All Year

HOUSTON – Sept. 26, 2017 – All Spring ISD students will have access to free lunches on their campuses through Oct. 31, thanks to an extension from the Texas Department of Agriculture. The free lunches provided to all students after Hurricane Harvey had been scheduled to end Sept. 29.

“We’re excited to be able to keep offering these free lunches to our students through the end of October,” said Shelly Copeland, Spring ISD child nutrition director. “It’s one more way we can help out our district families, many of whom were affected by Hurricane Harvey and are still struggling to get their lives back to normal.”

The free lunches are in addition to the free breakfasts that are always available to all students. The waiver was originally offered by the Texas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to those districts covered by the Presidential Disaster Declaration following the storm.

Those families that have not yet applied for free or reduced-price meals can still do so online at SchoolCafe.com. Paper applications are also available at every school office.

For more information, email child@springisd.org or call 218-891-6445.