Freeport Man Enters Guilty Plea to Three Child Pornography Charges

GALVESTON, Texas – A 21-year-old Freeport man has been convicted of distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Kenneth Magidson.

Miguel Jimenez Jr. came to the attention of authorities after they believed he was uploading and storing child pornography into a virtual storage account. A search warrant was executed at his residence, at which time law enforcement located and seized various computers and cellular phones. Forensic analysis of the phones, computers and virtual storage accounts revealed 658 child pornography images and 634 child pornography videos. The images and videos included minors under the age of 12 engaging in sexual activity, instances of sadism, masochism, bondage involving the penetration of the minor, as well as masturbation and the lewd and lascivious display of the children’s genitals.

Today, Jimenez admitted he possessed, received and distributed numerous images child pornography. Jimenez chatted with unidentified users who shared his sexual interest in children. Further, Jimenez used several different on-line applications to chat with underage girls all over the country. He had an online relationship with one minor female whom he had threatened by saying she had to continue the relationship or he would send naked pictures of her to her friends.

The forensic analysis results indicated that Jimenez searched the Internet using the phrase, “how much trouble can you be in for sending naked photos of ex.”

Jimenez has been detained since his arrest on May 5, 2016, at which time U.S. Magistrate John R. Froeschner found him to be a flight risk and danger to the community.

U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks accepted the plea and set sentencing for May 17, 2017. For distribution and receipt of child pornography, Jimenez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five and up to 20 years in federal prison. He also faces another maximum term of 10 years for the possession conviction. All charges are also punishable by a $250,000 maximum possible fine. Upon completion of any prison term imposed, the court could impose any number of years and up to life on supervised release and he will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security conducted the investigation.

