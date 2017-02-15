Funeral Arrangements for Harris County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy Terry Faughtenbery

Funeral Arrangements for fallen HCSO Deputy Terry Faughtenbery announced:

WHEN: Friday, February 17, 2017

Public visitation: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Funeral Service: 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Humble Area First Baptist Church

19901 Townsen Blvd

Humble, TX 77338

281-446-8168

***

HARRIS COUNTY, TX – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is saddened to announce the in-the-line death of 51- year- old Senior Deputy and Field Training Officer Terry Faughtenbery.

Senior Deputy Faughtenbery began his career with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in May 1990 when he was first assigned to the 701 N. San Jacinto jail on night shift.

In October of 1995, Senior Deputy Faughtenbery transferred to the Sheriff’s Office East District III patrol, where he devoted his career of service to the citizens of east Harris County for 21 years primarily working the night shift.

Senior Depu! ty Faughtenbery was a mentor to the deputies that he trained as a Field Training Officer, many of whom would go on to serve with him in District III.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of one of our own,” stated Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “The loss of a fellow peace officer is felt throughout our department and throughout the east Harris County community he faithfully served.”

Off duty, Faughtenbery loved poetry, often sharing his law enforcement themed poems with friends.

Senior Deputy Faughtenbery’s poems have been published locally, and were favorited amongst peers.

Senior Deputy Faughtenbery is survived by his father and sister.

He is preceded in death by his twin brother Jerry Faughtenbery , who was also a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Claire Brothers Funeral Home.

