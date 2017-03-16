Funeral Service for Jennifer Runnels is being held Saturday, March 18th

Jennifer Lynn Runnels passed away on February 15, 2017, three days before her 41st birthday. Jennifer was born February 18, 1976 in Colorado Springs, CO, to Mark and Linda (Stauber) Kuitert. She graduated from Thomas B. Doherty High School in Colorado Springs in 1994. Jennifer received her BA in finance from University of Houston in 2008. During her final semester of college, she discovered her passion for teaching when she had the opportunity to tutor a child who was struggling in school. Jennifer taught at Cryar Intermediate in Conroe ISD for six years and was in her third year of teaching at Lone Star Elementary in Montgomery ISD.

Jennifer married Joseph Runnels on October 4, 1994 in Colorado Springs, CO. they have two children, a son, Dalton and a daughter, Callie.

Jennifer was a devoted wife and mother. She especially enjoyed family vacations at the beach, bonfires with friends and family, reading, and attending church as a family.

Jennifer is survived by her husband Joseph; her son, Dalton and girlfriend Rosalyn Hollingsworth; daughter, Callie; parents, Mark and Linda Kuitert; sister Melissa (Elizabeth) Flores; nieces and nephews, Brittany, Trent, Lily and Aidan; father in law, Joe S. Runnels; mother in law, Rachel Richard; mother in law, Judy Runnels; brother in law, Michael (Alyson) Davis; niece and nephew, Madison and Chase, brother in law, James (Jessica) Davis and nephews, Joey, Dub and Jessie; brother in law, Paul Richard and nephew Drew; brother in law, Eric Runnels, girlfriend Blair Wall and niece Balie; sister in law, Brooke (Austin) Young and niece Addison, grandmother, Elizabeth Stauber; grandmother, Nancy Kuitert; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Jennifer’s life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11:00am at Lone Star Cowboy Church, 21627 Eva St. Montgomery, TX. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com