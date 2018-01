FUNERAL SERVICES SET FOR TODD MISSION POLICE CHIEF JOHNNY MARTINEZ

The following dates and times for the memorial services for Chief Johnny Martinez:

VISITATION – TUESDAY, JANUARY 30TH 2018 FROM 6PM-8PM

Hillier Funeral Home

2301 E. 29th Street

Bryan, Texas

SERVICES – WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31ST 2018 AT 11:00 AM

St. Joesph Catholic Church

507 East 26th Street

Bryan, Texas

GRAVE SIDE SERVICES

Currently Pending

RECEPTION – ***EVERYONE IS INVITED TO ATTEND***

Elks Lodge

304 Mobile Avenue

Bryan, Texas