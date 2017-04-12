Good Friday Closings and Garbage and Recycling Services

IN OBSERVANCE OF GOOD FRIDAY, COUNTY AND CITY OFFICES ARE CLOSED AS WELL AS SCHOOL DISTRICTS.

THE CITY OF CONROE GARBAGE AND RECYCLING SERVICES WILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL ON GOOD FRIDAY.

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS (April 4, 2017) – The Woodlands Township reminds residents that all solid waste services in the community will occur as usual over the Easter holiday weekend. There will be no interruption or delay of services. Waste Management will provide curbside pickup of trash, recycling and yard trimmings to residents on their regular service day, including Friday, April 14, 2017. The Woodlands Recycling Center, located at 5310 Research Forest Drive, will be open during regular hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2017.

www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov/trashandrecycling. To report missed pickups, please call Waste Management Customer Service at 800-800-5804. For unresolved service issues, please call The Woodlands Township at 281-210-3800.

CITY OF HUNTSVILLE

Good Friday Solid Waste/Recycling Changes

The City of Huntsville Solid Waste and Recycling Division will not be collecting curbside residential recycling or commercial solid waste on Friday, April 14, in observance of Good Friday. The Solid Waste Disposal and Recycling Facility will also be closed to the public on Friday, April 14.

For questions about collection, please call the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility at 936-294-5743.