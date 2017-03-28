Graffiti Taggers busted with Wax Marijuana 3/27/2017

One 3/24/17 around 2:30 a Pct. 4 deputy witnessed several individuals walk underneath a bridge just north of Northpark on Highway 59. The deputy couldn’t stop at that time since he was enroute to back up another deputy. Soon after he returned and walked under the bridge he witnessed Russom, Eric 3/29/75 from Splendora, TX, Arriola, Jonathan 6/4/99 from Kingwood, TX and Rybinski, Gabriel 7/29/98, also from Kingwood, TX all spray painting the structure under the bridge. An investigation also showed Russom to be in possession of marijuana “wax”. All three subjects have been charged with felony graffiti and Russom also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Constable Hayden stated he’s proud of his deputy’s actions. They go above and beyond daily, getting out of their vehicles and investigation suspicious activities which lead to arrests and ultimately making the area a great place for you and your families.

Arrested:

Russom, Eric (date of birth 3/29/1975) State Jail Felony – Graffiti State Jail Felony – PCS (wax marijuana)

Arriola, Jonathan (date of birth 6/4/1999) State Jail Felony – Graffiti

Rybinski, Gabriel (date of birth 7/29/98) State Jail Felony – Graffiti