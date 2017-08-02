GUNMAN ROBS HOUSTON AREA BANK INSIDE WALMART Crime Stoppers Offers an Up to $5,000 Cash Reward!

(HOUSTON, TX) – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public’s help identifying the gunman who robbed a Woodforest Bank located inside the Walmart at 4810 Highway 6 North in Houston, Texas, on Monday, July 31, 2017. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the armed bank robber. Bank surveillance photographs from the robbery is attached at the end of the press release and can also be found on Twitter @FBIHouston and @miFBIHouston.

The gunman entered the Woodforest Bank located inside Walmart at 4810 Highway 6 North in Houston, Texas, wearing a white Dallas Cowboys baseball cap and sunglasses. The robber approached the counter and pulled out a black handgun along with a threatening note demanding cash. He gave the note to the teller and the teller handed the robber an undisclosed amount of cash. The gunman fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. No getaway vehicle was seen by witnesses, and no one was physically hurt during the robbery.

The bank robber is described as a black male, 45 – 50 years old, approximately 5’6” – 5’10” tall with a thin build and a very thin mustache. Witnesses also observed graying hair on the sides of his head. He wore dark blue jeans, a white t-shirt with a graphic design on the chest, sunglasses, and a white Dallas Cowboys baseball cap.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Stoppers of Houston app which can be downloaded at the app store for both iPhone and android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.