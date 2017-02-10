Hardy Toll Road Closures This Weekend

HARDY TOLL ROAD DESCRIPTION: Northbound from ALDINE BENDER RD to BELTWAY 8-NORTH . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 10:00 PM, Friday, February 10 to 5:00 AM, Monday, February 13. Detour via the Exit to BW 8; Turn Right, (East) on BW 8 Eastbound Frontage Rd.; Turn Left, (North) onto Aldine Westfield Rd. Follow Aldine Westfield Rd. to Rankin Rd.; Turn Left, (West), on Rankin Rd and follow Rankin Rd. to the Hardy Toll Rd. Northbound. START DATE: 2/10/2017

HIGHWAY: HARDY TOLL ROAD DESCRIPTION: Northbound Frontage Road from BELTWAY 8-NORTH to BELTWAY 8-NORTH . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 10:00 PM, Friday, February 10 to 5:00 AM, Monday, February 13. Detour via the Exit to BW 8; Turn Right, (East) on BW 8 Eastbound Frontage Rd.; Turn Left, (North) onto Aldine Westfield Rd. Follow Aldine Westfield Rd. to Rankin Rd.; Turn Left, (West), on Rankin Rd and follow Rankin Rd. to the Hardy Toll Rd. Northbound. START DATE: 2/10/2017

HIGHWAY: HARDY TOLL ROAD DESCRIPTION: Southbound from RANKIN RD to BELTWAY 8-NORTH . Total Closure. Closed continuously from 10:00 PM, Friday, February 10 to 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 11. Detour via the exit to Rankin Rd.; Turn Right, (West) on Rankin Rd.; Follow Rankin Rd. to IH 45 Southbound; Turn Left, (South) on the IH 45 Southbound Frontage Rd. Follow the IH 45 Southbound Frontage Rd to the next Entrance Ramp; Follow IH 45 Southbound to BW 8 Eastbound.; Follow BW 8 Eastbound to the exit to the Hardy Toll Rd. Southbound./E. Hardy Rd. START DATE: 2/10/2017