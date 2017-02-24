Harris County Sheriff’ office: 25 Preventable Vehicular Deaths in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, TX – The Harris County Sheriff’s Traffic Enforcement Division (T.E.D.) announced 25 preventable vehicular deaths investigated from January 1, 2017 to date.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers that every weekend is no-refusal weekend in Harris County, and deputies will be vigilantly seeking out impaired drivers to keep the roadways of Harris County safe.

When indulging in adult beverages be sure to have a designated driver, use public transportation, arrange for a place to stay or access a mobile friendly ride share program like Uber.

We want time spent with family and friends to be memorable. Drinking and driving can cost you and your loved ones what’s irreplaceable. Buckle-up, Stay Safe and if you Drink – Don’t Drive.

