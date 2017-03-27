Harris County Sheriff office Homicide Department Needs Information In Murder Investigation .

(Harris County, TX) Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigators need the public’s help with information on a shooting that left 2 dead and four others in critical condition.

On Sunday, March 26, 2017, at approximately 6:28pm, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting at the Haverstock Hill Apartments, located at 5619 Aldine Bender in north east Harris County.

Upon their arrival they found a 31-year-old male (Name withheld pending notification) was shot to death and five other people were wounded.

Christopher Beatty, who was one of the wounded, was transported to LBJ Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries.

The remaining four victims were also transported to various hospitals for treatment.

Homicide Investigators learned that there was an argument between the victims and a resident.

A few minutes after the argument, a black male drove on the propert! y in a white four door vehicle.

Two black male subjects exited the vehicle and argued with the victims.

One of the black male suspects retrieved a semi-automatic rifle and from the trunk and shot the victims.

After the shooting both males fled the scene in the vehicle.

The suspects are described as heavy set black males in their early 30’s.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

