Harris County Sheriff office’s District 1 North Patrol Arrest Man For Child Endangerment.

(Harris County, TX) Harris County Sheriff’s Office Patrol District 1 deputies charged and arrested 38 year old Curtis Champs Jr. (DOB 12-22-1978) for two counts of endangering a child.

Patrol deputies responded to a call for service at the Costa Avis Apartments in the 17200 block of Hafer road on Monday, February 6, 2017 at around 2:00pm.

A security guard making her rounds of the complex, noticed two little girls sitting on a curb in front of an apartment block.

One of the children was holding a clear plastic bag with an unknown white powder in it.

She called 911 and the deputies were dispatched to the location.

One of the little girls told the deputies they lived in the apartment behind where they were sitting.

A deputy knocked on the apartment door and Champs answered the door.

He asked if Champs was the parent of little girls, and he stated yes.

He told deputies he went to b! ed at 11:00 am that morning and doesn’t know how the children were able to get out of the apartment.

While deputies were interviewing Champs, a white powder was visible on his upper lip below his nostrils.

The substance in the bag was field tested and a positive result for cocaine was found.

Champs told deputies he hosted a Super Bowl Party the night before and a guest most probably left the bag at his residence.

The facts of the case were presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the charges were accepted for the endangerment, but not the possession of a controlled substance.

Curtis Champs is currently being held on a $15,000 bond and has a court date of February 8, 2017 in the 177th District Court.

