Harris County Sheriff office’s High Tech Crimes Unit Arrest Man For Online Searches.

(Harris County, TX) Harris County Sheriff’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit Has arrested and charged a local man with Possession of Child pornography after a lengthy investigation.

Investigators say 71-year-old David Watkins was arrested after they became aware of his online activity.

On February 24th, 2017 the High Tech Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant in the 4400 block of Pleasant Trace Dr. in Pasadena, Harris County Texas in relation to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

During the search warrant execution investigators spoke with David Watkins who admitted he had been looking for images of child sexual assault.

The suspect also admitted to uploading child sexual assault images to an online storage system.

After a forensics examination of the suspect’s computer was completed numerous images of child s! exual assault were recovered.

A charge of Possession of Child pornography was accepted by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

He is due for arraignment in the 248 District Court on April 18, 2017.

Currently released on a $20,000 Bond

3rd Degree Felony

