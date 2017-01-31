Harris County Sheriff Office’s Homicide Charge Man In Fatal Robbery.

(Harris County, TX) On Monday, January 30, 2017, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigators charged and arrested, Cedrick Travon Davis.

Davis Shot and Killed Edward Longoria Sr.

Monday, January 23, 2017, at 9:05 pm, Patrol Units of the Harris County Constables Office Pct. 4 responded to a 911 call for service at the 200 Cypresswood Dr. in North Harris County, Texas.

The caller told the operator that his father Edward Longoria Sr. had been shot and the suspects fled the scene. Units arrived on scene and found the victim deceased at the scene.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide was summoned to the scene to conduct the investigation.

Homicide Investigators arrived on scene and interviewed the victim’s son and other witnesses.

Investigators learned that the son met a person on line and agreed to exchange firearms.

During the exchange of the firearm, the suspects (! 2) Two Black males attempted to rob the son and victim of their firearms and the victim were shot once on the torso and one of the suspects was wound during an exchange of gunfire and the suspects fled the scene.

