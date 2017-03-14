Harris County Sheriff Office’s Homicide Division Need Public’s Help In Identifying Two Males In Murder.

(Harris County, TX) Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigators are releasing surveillance video in hope that the public will help in identifying two males who shot and killed man in north Harris County.

On March 11th, 2017 at approximately 11:00 p.m., 47-year-old Pedro Aguilar and his wife and daughter were arriving home at their apartment located at 818 Richcrest in north Harris County.

While parking their vehicle near the front gate of the complex, they were approached by two males who attempted to carjack them.

One of the males, a black male carrying a handgun, pulled Mr. Aguilar from the vehicle and shot and killed him.

Both the males fled on foot after they were unable to drive the standard transmission car.

The male with the hand gun was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie.

The second male was described as a light skinned black male or possibly a Hispani! c male, wearing a long sleeve white shirt.

Both males were possibly dropped off for the robbery by a small white vehicle.

The video link is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cfOwAHrfak&feature=youtu.be

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

