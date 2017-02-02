Harris County Sheriff office’s Homicide Investigators Charge Suspect With Capital Murder In Death Of Security Guard.

(Harris County, TX) Harris County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators have arrested and charged 24 year old Clint Walker (DOB10/2/92), with Capital Murder, after information was received on his whereabouts.

Walker was arrested without incident On January 31, 2017 in north east Harris County.

HCSO District 2 Deputies were dispatched to a trailer located at 538 Dale Street in north Harris County around 8:30 pm on Sunday, November 6, 2016, in reference to a shooting.

Upon arriving Deputies found 59 year old Enrique Garcia, who was employed as a security guard had been shot and killed during an attempted robbery.

Video footage shows a late model white colored minivan approaching the trailer; three male suspects exit the van and run towards the trailer entrance. All three males are armed with handguns.

All three of the men then fled back to the white van. In an attempt to flee the parking lot, the driv! er of the van struck a pole and the crash tore the sliding passenger door from the vehicle.

Here is the link to the video surveillance from the night of the murder.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=bC5PsEuEgdk&feature=youtu.be

Harris County Homicide Investigators are actively searching for the two accomplice’s that were also with Walker.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

All tipsters remain anonymous.

