Harris County Sheriff Office’s Robbery Investigators Need Public’s Help On Suspect.

(Harris County, TX) Harris County Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit investigators need the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.

On Sunday, January 8, 2017, two employees of the Wing Stop restaurant located in the 5500 block of Fry road in west Harris County, were in the process of cleaning the store around 1:15 AM when one the employees went to move her vehicle closer to the entrance of the building.

When she entered her vehicle the Hispanic female suspect walked up to the vehicle and pulled a pistol and forced the employee to open the back door.

The employee and the female suspect entered the store, where she demanded the employees give her the money located in a safe.

The employees did not have access to the safe.

The suspect was then given the money in the cash drawer.

The female then fled on foot towards Bear Hunters drive.

The suspect is described! as a female Hispanic 30-35 years old, 5’2 in height and weighing 130Lbs.

She was wearing a black hoodie and black t-shirt, with dark colored jeans.

The surveillance photos are attached.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Unit at 713-274-9210 or

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

All tipsters remain anonymous.

