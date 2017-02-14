Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Four In Aggravated Robbery And Kidnapping.

(Harris County, TX) Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 4 West patrol deputies arrested and charged four suspects with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping after they forced their way in to an apartment located in the 1600 block of Katy Gap road in west Harris County.

Deputies say that Juwan Deshotel (DOB 09/03/99), Yuel Valcin (DOB 12/13/93), Derrick Boudreaux (DOB 01/13/99) and Derrica Lewis (DOB 12/22/98) forced their way into a residence on Friday, February 10, 2017, at around 11:40 pm.

The four were armed with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle; they tied up the two residents, a 25 year old male and 25 year old female, and ransacked the residence for valuables.

One of the victims was able to call 911 and deputies arrived quickly enough to apprehend all four as they were exiting the apartment.

The three men and one woman were taken into custody without incident.

The weapons and the valu! ables were recovered.

The male and female were checked by EMS and no injuries were reported.

All are currently in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facilities awaiting arraignment.

Juwan Deshotel and Yuel Valcin are being held on a no bond.

Derrick Boudreaux is being held on $50,000 bond and Derrica Lewis is being held on a $30,000 bond.

The mugshots are in order of listing.

